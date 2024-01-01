Find support for your Videotron services and products

Looking for information or a solution to a problem? Quickly find helpful information right here!

Get help by choosing a category

Account and billing
Internet
Television
Mobility
mobilite icon
Applications
Travel
Home Phone
Delivery and installation

 Log in to manage your services online

My Account services icon

My Account

 Helix Internet, Helix TV and Helix TV app

Log in

Customer Centre services icon

Customer Centre

 Mobile, illico, Hybrid Fibre Internet and Home Phone

 Log in

Question mark icon

 Need help?

How to choose the right platform, sign up, or retrieve a password

 Connection support

Discover our other Support sections

Picto Handshake

Legal

Discover the legal information concerning the regulations, terms, and conditions surrounding our Internet, Television, Mobility, Helix, and Home Phone services.

View the Legal section

picto accessibilité

Accessibility

Discover our telecommunications solutions adapted to people with visual, hearing, cognitive, or physical impairment, or with a language disorder.

View accessibility measures

troubleshooting

Status of our services

Find out about major service disruptions, if any.

Check the status of our services

Helix Parental Control

Enable Parental Control on your Wi-Fi network and TV to ensure safe and appropriate entertainment for younger children.

How to enable Helix Fi Parental Control

How to enable Helix TV Parental Control

Frequently asked questions about support

In order to continue to meet all your needs and offer you innovative products and an increasingly reliable, powerful network, we may need to adjust the rates of some services. See more details.

Do your services now seem too expensive? Take a few minutes to assess your needs.

I can’t log in or one of my devices won’t connect:

Connect a device to the Helix Wi-Fi

Connect a device to another Wi-Fi

I don’t have an Internet connection at home:

Troubleshooting non-functional Internet

Troubleshooting TV service

Voicemail on my mobile:

First use

Reset your PIN

Home Phone Voicemail:

First use

Reset your PIN

Troubleshooting Home Phone

Instructions for self-installation:

Helix Fi gateway

Helix TV terminal

Wi-Fi pods

To do so, log in to the platform corresponding to your services:

My Account: Helix Internet, Helix TV, and Helix TV app

Customer Centre: Mobile, illico, Hybrid Fibre Internet, and Home Phone

Need help choosing and logging into the right platform? Check out our connection support tips.

TV service usage

If one of your channels is no longer offered by Videotron, you can easily replace it with another channel of your choice by following the same steps as for a channel change. Learn how to change your channels.

Have more questions?

Are you a Videotron Business customer?

Consult the Business Support specialized for businesses and find help and solutions adapted to your needs and issues.

ACCESS BUSINESS SUPPORT

We're here to help

Contact us

Contact us

Get fast, real-time service by chat or by phone.
Community

Ask the Community

Ask your questions on our forum and see what solutions other users have found.
Visit a store

Find a store

Visit us in-store for friendly in-person support.

1According to the CRTC Sales Practices Review - 2022 Secret Shopper Project Detailed Findings Report, dated March 23, 2022.